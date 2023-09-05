UPDATE – Church Fire in Chilliwack – Williams and Princess – Cause Under Investigation – (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – SEPTEMBER 5 UPDATE – From Chilliwack Fire – 54 Firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered smoke venting from the attic space of the large, wood-framed 75-year-oldchurch. Crews initially entered the building to locate the seat of the fire but were faced with heat and heavy smoke. Due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions inside the building, all firefighters were pulled back and defensive fire suppression operations utilizing multiple aerial master streams and hand lines were initiated for the remainder of the incident.

A piece of heavy equipment was brought to the scene in the evening to remove some collapse hazards and begin demolition of parts of the building. Through the efforts of firefighters and the heavy equipment, several important documents and items were able to be successfully retrieved and returned to members of the church that were at the scene of the fire.

The Chilliwack Salvation Army responded to the scene and provided food and nourishment for fire crews.

Two firefighters received minor injuries and there were no civilian injuries reported.

Police and fire investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. It is expected that investigators will be able to enter the scene on Tuesday morning once the scene is deemed safe. Once we are able to examine the scene and gather more evidence, we will have a better determination of whether this fire is suspicious or criminal in nature.

Anyone with any information regarding this fire is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 (reference Chilliwack RCMP 2023-36982).

SEPTEMBER 4 ORIGINAL STORY – Just after 3PM Monday September 4, sirens raced towards Williams and Princess for reports of a fire at the First Avenue Church of God/Cross Connection Church.

There are reports one firefighter has been injured.

There are other reports to FVN that ironically after roof repairs were completed, part of the roof has collapsed from this fire.

From Church member Coletta Holmes : This year, the roof was replaced, the basement renovated after a flood, a new library, new mural and the foyer reno was almost complete. It’s all gone now. But the record of marriages and baptisms is dry and intact. As were the files and the laptop.

More to come.

Facebook video from James Ponak, who lives next door.

Chilliwack Fire – First Avenue Church of God – September 4 – James Ponak Facebook

Chilliwack Fire – First Avenue Church of God – September 4 – Nikita Aikenhead Facebook