Agassiz Fall Fair – Wanna Be In The Parade? Saturday September 23

Agassiz – The Agassiz Fall Fair & Corn Festival puts on an amazing parade every year.

Have you considered participating? You can walk, bike, design a float or decorate a vehicle! Prizes for the best in each class, including a special prize for the Family Fun Float!

Facebook information is here.



Prizes: 1st $25 2nd $15 3rd $10

* CLASS 1 BEST INDIVIDUAL COSTUME

* CLASS 2 ANIMAL (dog, horse-drawn, etc.)

* CLASS 3 FLOAT (school, community, business, tractor, etc.)

* CLASS 4 FAMILY FUN FLOAT (min. 2 persons of same family; NO advertising). Prize money for this class only: 1st $250 2nd $150 3rd $100

* CLASS 5 CLASSIC MOTORIZED VEHICLE (car, truck, tractor, etc.)

* CLASS 6 EMERGENCY VEHICLE (no judging or prizes for this class)

* CLASS 7 Undecorated Commercial/Business ($250 fee per vehicle)



See you there on Saturday September 23 @ 10:00 AM!