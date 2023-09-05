$1-Million Unclaimed Lotto 6/49 Ticket Purchased in Maple Ridge Set to Expire September 28

Maple Ridge/Vancouver – Where were you last September? If you were in Maple Ridge, be sure to check your bags, suitcases and junk drawers. A winning $1-million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Maple Ridge is set to expire at midnight on September 28, 2023.

BCLC is encouraging players who purchased a ticket for the September 28, 2022 draw in Maple Ridge to check their tickets for the winning Gold Ball Draw number: 12299795-01.

Players can check their tickets at any BCLC lottery retailer in B.C., anytime online or on the BCLC Lotto! App here.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name, will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim the prize.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $68 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.