Debut of Brewhalla Chilliwack at Watson Glenn Park – Featuring Over 30 Craft Beverage Makers Plus Local Music – October 7

Chilliwack – Saturday October 7 is the debut of the first annual Brewhalla Chilliwack at Watson Glenn Park, featuring 30+ craft beverage makers & great local music.

Join thousands of other craft beverage & music fans for a day of discovery. Cruise the festival sampling the best craft beer, wine, cider, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages while enjoying live music, games, delicious food, and entertainment.

Ticket info and Facebook page is here.

GENERAL ADMISSION INCLUDES

– Admission to the festival

– Commemorative festival glass

– Three (3) Drink Tokens

– Live Entertainment

– 30+ Breweries, Cideries, Wineries, Distilleries, and Non-Alcoholic Options

– Access to our food truck lineup

Looking for a VIP experience at Brewhalla Chilliwack? Purchase a VIP ticket for express entry, access to the exclusive Brewhalla Friend Zone, and more!

VIP TICKETS INCLUDE:

– Admission to the festival through Gate Z (no line-ups!)

– Commemorative festival glass

– Seven (7) Drink Tokens

– Access to our VIP area, the “Friend Zone”, which includes a designated bar and seating area

– One meal voucher

** Additional tokens can be purchased on-site for $2.50 each, or you can buy a bag of 11 for $25.