Debut of Brewhalla Chilliwack at Watson Glenn Park – Featuring Over 30 Craft Beverage Makers Plus Local Music – October 7

Chilliwack – Saturday October 7 is the debut of the first annual Brewhalla Chilliwack at Watson Glenn Park, featuring 30+ craft beverage makers & great local music.
Join thousands of other craft beverage & music fans for a day of discovery. Cruise the festival sampling the best craft beer, wine, cider, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages while enjoying live music, games, delicious food, and entertainment.
Ticket info and Facebook page is here.
GENERAL ADMISSION INCLUDES
– Admission to the festival
– Commemorative festival glass
– Three (3) Drink Tokens
– Live Entertainment
– 30+ Breweries, Cideries, Wineries, Distilleries, and Non-Alcoholic Options
– Access to our food truck lineup
Looking for a VIP experience at Brewhalla Chilliwack? Purchase a VIP ticket for express entry, access to the exclusive Brewhalla Friend Zone, and more!
VIP TICKETS INCLUDE:
– Admission to the festival through Gate Z (no line-ups!)
– Commemorative festival glass
– Seven (7) Drink Tokens
– Access to our VIP area, the “Friend Zone”, which includes a designated bar and seating area
– One meal voucher
** Additional tokens can be purchased on-site for $2.50 each, or you can buy a bag of 11 for $25.