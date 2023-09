Chilliwack – Just after 3PM Monday September 4, sirens raced towards Williams and Princess for reports of a fire at the First Avenue Church of God/Cross Connection Church.

There are reports one firefighter has been injured.

There are other reports to FVN that ironically after roof repairs were completed, part of the roof has collapsed from this fire.

More to come.

Facebook video from James Ponak, who lives next door.

Chilliwack Fire – First Avenue Church of God – September 4 – James Ponak Facebook

Chilliwack Fire – First Avenue Church of God – September 4 – Nikita Aikenhead Facebook