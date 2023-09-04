Skip to content

Chilliwack – Bailey Road Closed West of Elk View Road for Culvert Replacement – Tuesday, September 5 to Thursday, September 7

Home
Business
Chilliwack – Bailey Road Closed West of Elk View Road for Culvert Replacement – Tuesday, September 5 to Thursday, September 7

Chilliwack – Bailey Road will be closed west of Elk View Road for a culvert replacement from Tuesday, September 5 – Thursday, September 7.

Please follow the detour signs and directions from traffic control.

Details: https://loom.ly/bHZwz-k

2023 City of Chilliwack Bailey Road will be closed west of Elk View Road for a culvert replacement

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts