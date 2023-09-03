“Dangerous Situation” on Chilliwack Lake Road

Chilliwack Lake Road – Social media lit up early Sunday evening with posts and reports of what some locals were told of a “dangerous situation”. It appears to be a possible shots fired situation.

Chilliwack Lake Road is closed between the On the Way Store and “The Wood Guy” Traffic is being turned back in both directions.

A number of emergency vehicles were sent from Chilliwack.

Again, RCMP as of 7:30PM Sunday evening, have not released a statement.

Other reports claim an ambulance has left the scene with a possible victim.

More to come.

2023 Chilliwack Lake Road Incident Sunday September 3 – Nicole Hupet Facebook