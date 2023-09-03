Coke Cola Workers Strike Continues, Bare Shelves in Stores

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (with files from Canadian Press/CTV) – You may have noticed over the past two long weekends, that you can’t find Coke products on store shelves.

Workers at Coke Canada facilities in BC including in Richmond, Coquitlam, and Chilliwack, are on strike. There is an effort to keep up supplies from other parts of Canada, it is a sticky situation.

One person at a Valley Freshco, who wanted to remain anonymous, told FVN, it’s a crap shoot. Sometimes we get a small shipment in, but it’s all grabbed up in no time.

The strike started in mid July and wages are the main issue.

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited, a privately-held company that is the direct employer of the unionized workers, called the strike “unnecessary and unfortunate” in its own statement.

“We have offered wage increases, new training and apprenticeship programs and more opportunities for overtime among other improvements,” the company said. “The union is seeking a magnitude of increases that go beyond what is offered in the industry, across our business and that we simply cannot accept.”

Coke Canada said it’s “committed to the collective bargaining process” and ready to return to negotiations “as soon as possible.”

There was a strike in 2017 that also affected the shipment of products.

Coke Cola Bottling Yale Road Chilliwack Google Maps