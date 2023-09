Fraser Valley – The Valley Huskers continue to impress. The Huskers shut out the Kamloops Broncos 29-0 at Exhibition Stadium. Next Saturday (September 9) the Huskers travel to Langford to play the Westshore Rebels.

The Langley Rams early game drive fell short as the Westshore Rebels beat 28-21 in Langley.

Next Up for the Rams, a Saturday September 9th home date with the Prince George Kodiaks at McLeod Stadium.

All games are on BCFCtv.com