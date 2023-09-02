Vancouver Cello Quartet Blends Classical with the Beatles

Chilliwack – — The Vancouver Cello Quartet will captivate you as they crisscross time, places, and genres in a concert like any other on September 17! The Quartet combine the skill, range and ability of world-class cellists, with their incredibly charming personalities and genuine joy for performing. A force on the music scene, the Vancouver Cello Quartet performs an eclectic mix of music that shows off their amazing flexibility with their instruments, making it an evening not to be missed!

The Vancouver Cello Quartet continues to break new ground by stepping away from their classical roots, and adding a contemporary edge to their performance. With the goal of making their performances accessible to music lovers of all kinds, the Quartet has embraced a fresh and invigorating style that will delight contemporary and classical music lovers alike. These four cellists will perform the Overture from the Barber of Seville, jump to Argentina and the music of Astor Piazzolla, showcase a number of The Beatles hits from the British Invasion.

“We are a quartet of virtuoso cellists that perform an eclectic mix of classical, contemporary, and popular music, all of which showcase the limitless possibilities of the cello,” says Lee Duckles of the Vancouver Cello Quartet. “The Chilliwack concert features popular classics, Danish fiddle tunes, tangos, and music of the Beatles in unique and captivating arrangements that will entertain all.”

The genuine love they have for what they do shines through in each rendition of beautiful classics and exhilarating popular songs. You’ll get more than just a musical performance by world-class artists when they come to town, so don’t miss your chance to see the Vancouver Cello Quartet in all of their glory.

Vancouver Cello Quartet is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32, with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickets for U29), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Vancouver Cello Quartet is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Myriad Technologies. Additional sponsors include: Minter Country Gardens, Windward Lavender, Prime Signs, STAR 98.3, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, The BC Touring Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.