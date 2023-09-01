Stage 3 Water Restrictions for Hope

Hope – The South Coast Region has been elevated to Drought Level 5 and in response, the District of Hope is moving to Stage 3 Water Restrictions effective immediately. Under this stage, the following apply:

-Water users shall be permitted to undertake outdoor watering activities on alternate odd or even calendar days based on civic addresses between the hours of 6:00 am to 8:00 am and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

-Properties zoned and used for play fields, parks or public open space shall be permitted to undertake watering activities between the hours of 6:00 am to 8:00 am and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm each day.

-Hand watering is permitted at any time regardless of the applicable watering day.

The District of Hope has shut down all park and sports field irrigation systems and we have further curtailed bulk water use for commercial purposes.

ALSO

ROTARY TRAIL OPEN

The trail is now open for the long weekend. The District will close portions of the trail next week when tree removal resumes.