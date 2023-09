Victoria – The South Coast Region has been elevated to Drought Level 5. That is the worst possible scenario on the scale of 1 to 5.

It means adverse impacts on both communities and ecosystems are almost certain.

As of August 31, most of B.C.’s water basins are at Drought Level 4 or 5.

For water restrictions in your community, check your local municipal authority or First Nations.

2023 BC Drought Map August 31 – Province of BC