Chilliwack (Roger Pannett, Environment Canada) -City of Chilliwack August 2023 Weather Report – The Drought Continues.

Since the start of summer, the close proximity of persistent re-occurring high pressure ridges continued until the last few days of the month. On August 28 and 29 an unstable air mass, moving north from Washington state, triggered numerous thunder storms. However total rainfall for August remained very low at only 28.08% of normal.

It was the 14th consecutive month and the 8th consecutive August with below normal precipitation. For the 11 th consecutive summer rainfall totals are below

normal at 64.2 mm. ( Average is 188.7 mm .Summer of 2022 total was 124.6 mm.) The driest summer on record was in 2017 with a rainfall of only 48.5 mm.

The City of Chilliwack 2023 precipitation total to date is 515.4 mm on 93 days compared to the 30 year average of 1,047.8 mm on 106 days There were a total of 8 hot days with temperatures > 30.0°C. (The average is 2 hot days at > 30.0 °C.