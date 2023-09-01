Skip to content

chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 31, 2023 – Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent , Paul DeWit, Conductor Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra & Choir, Steve Saccomano, Pacific Autism Family Network (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 31, 2023 – Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent , Paul DeWit, Conductor Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra & Choir, Steve Saccomano, Pacific Autism Family Network .

This episode sponsored by Chilliwack Hospice Society!

Get your fabulous DISCO Gala tickets here and boogie the night away!: https://www.chilliwackhospice.org/cal…

Headlines most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Man found guilty of robbing a sandwich store on the island, can’t stay in Chilliwack.

• Pacific Autism Family Network update!

• Chillliwack Symphony Orchestra Fall Season! AND…

• Fall Junior and High School football PLUS!

Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent

Interview: Paul DeWit, Conductor Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra & Choir

Interview: Steve Saccomano, Pacific Autism Family Network

Media Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Peter Lang

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

