chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 31, 2023 – Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent , Paul DeWit, Conductor Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra & Choir, Steve Saccomano, Pacific Autism Family Network (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 31, 2023 – Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent , Paul DeWit, Conductor Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra & Choir, Steve Saccomano, Pacific Autism Family Network .
This episode sponsored by Chilliwack Hospice Society!
Get your fabulous DISCO Gala tickets here and boogie the night away!: https://www.chilliwackhospice.org/cal…
Headlines most affecting Chilliwack this week:
• Man found guilty of robbing a sandwich store on the island, can’t stay in Chilliwack.
• Pacific Autism Family Network update!
• Chillliwack Symphony Orchestra Fall Season! AND…
• Fall Junior and High School football PLUS!
Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent
Interview: Paul DeWit, Conductor Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra & Choir
Interview: Steve Saccomano, Pacific Autism Family Network
Media Director: Don Lehn
Sports: Peter Lang
Weather: Cari Moore
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™