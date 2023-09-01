Skip to content

Chilliwck Lions Bingo Cards Now On Sale

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions community fundraising Bingo is starting up another exciting season

They raised 1.3 million dollars last year.  60% to prizes and 40% to local charities.  

Lions have a huge donation announcement for Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. The ribbon cutting will be at at CGH, Monday October 23rd at 6PM. 

Bingo cards go on sale September 1 at 27 vendors from Chilliwack to Boston Bar.

The first game is Thursday, September  7th at 6:00 sharp.(online). 

The Dogwood Monarch Lions Facebook page is here.

2023 Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions

