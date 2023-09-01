Skip to content

Chilliwack Giants Winners of Punt Pass and Kick Prepare for BC Place September 16

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Chilliwack Giants announced the winners of the Punt, Pass and Kick from Chilliwack:

JB Dawson Holdridge
Peewee Thomas Harvey
Atom Holden Kloot
Flag Landon Clark

Congratulations and good luck at BC Place on September 16 when the BC Lions host the Ottawa Redblacks. 4PM Saturday start with national TV coverage on TSN.

BC Lions Minor Football Punt Pass and Kick

