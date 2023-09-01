Chilliwack Giants Winners of Punt Pass and Kick Prepare for BC Place September 16

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Chilliwack Giants announced the winners of the Punt, Pass and Kick from Chilliwack:
JB Dawson Holdridge
Peewee Thomas Harvey
Atom Holden Kloot
Flag Landon Clark
Congratulations and good luck at BC Place on September 16 when the BC Lions host the Ottawa Redblacks. 4PM Saturday start with national TV coverage on TSN.
Sqwá First Nation and Chilliwack School Board Sign MOU to Establish Adult Education Centre
Sqwa First Nation/Chilliwack – On Friday, September 1, Sqwá First Nation’s Chief and Council and the Chilliwack School Board met at Sqwá First Nation to officially celebrate their