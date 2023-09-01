2023 Men’s and Master Men’s Canadian Fastpitch Championship Playoffs Are Set For Labour Day Long Weekend At Softball City In Surrey

Surrey – World-class talent will be on display this weekend, when one of the biggest and best Fastpitch tournaments in North America begins the knockout stage of the tournament. In the opening days of the 2023 Men’s and Master Men’s Fastpitch Championship there have been dramatic finishes, highlight reel defensive plays and some mammoth home runs. The action will ramp up on Saturday and Sunday as the best of the best in Canada clamour for the National title.

To see the playoff schedule and to purchase tickets visit: Softball City

“We have seen incredible action over the last three days and we expect more high caliber action this weekend,” says Committee Chair Greg Timm. “This is a great event for the entire family to come out and enjoy.”



Men and boys fastball has a long and rich history in British Columbia. For generations the game has been celebrated in many small towns, suburban areas and in the urban cores from Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna. Our First Nations communities have been amongst the world’s leaders in developing athletes and teams. This Championship will inspire boys to play the sport, attract new coaches and organizers and demonstrate the excellence of Men’s Fastpitch to both long-time fans and new spectators alike.