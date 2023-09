Fraser Valley – First the BCHL and now the PJHL announced that this seasons games across all 14 teams have moved providers to @flohockey for all video streaming.

Partnering with FloHockeyTV provides Fans, Families and Friends to watch from the comfort of their home, smartphone, tablet to support the teams we love most.

Locally Chilliwack Jets, Abbotsford Pilots and the Mission City Outlaws.

Signup for your PJHL Season Pass with this link:

https://www.flohockey.tv/…/10826766-pacific-junior…