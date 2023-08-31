Pink Salmon Fishing Openings September 1 – 21 Including Tidal Fraser River, Non-tidal Fraser River, Chilliwack/Vedder, Harrison, and Stave Rivers

Vancouver/Ottawa – From DFO and now circulating on social media, Pink Salmon openings start September 1 and run through to the 21. Thea around the Vedder Bridge remains closed for 300M either side as there is construction there.

NO Chinook, Coho or Chum.

From September 1, the areas where you can fish are :

the Tidal Fraser River, Non-tidal Fraser River, Chilliwack/Vedder, Harrison, and Stave Rivers are open to the retention of pink salmon. Please review the notice links below for details.

FN0915 – https://notices.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/fns-sap/index-eng.cfm…

FN0917 – https://notices.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/fns-sap/index-eng.cfm…

FN0918 – https://notices.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/fns-sap/index-eng.cfm…

2023 DFO Pink Salmon Fishing Notice