Mission Municipal Forest Reopens Due to Cooler Temperatures and Rainfall

Mission —After being closed for the last week to reduce the risk of wildfire, Mission Municipal Forest will reopen to the public because of recent cooler temperatures and rainfall.

As of August 31, Stave West Forest and Recreation Area, Hunter Road, Red and Bear Mountain, and BC Hydro boat launch will resume regular hours.

The burning ban remains in effect until further notice.

“We truly appreciate the patience and support of those who were inconvenienced by the closure,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “We heard from many who lived in the area who expressed gratitude for the closure. We promised to keep it closed for the least amount of time possible and we’re happy to announce that people can resume access.”

“We want to remind people that these rains aren’t a permanent solution to the recent drought and that we still need to be cautious and careful in our Municipal Forest,” he said.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

Mission Fire Rescue Service will be patrolling over the long weekend for both educational and mitigation purposes.