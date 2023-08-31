IHIT Member Riding in2023 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley in September ( 15 to 22)

Fraser Valley – From September 15 to 22, local police officers and emergency services personnel will ride 800km to support children and families living with cancer and beyond. Nearly every year since it’s inception, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been represented by a dedicated officer. This year, volunteering his own time is Corporal Matthew Hartwig. Cpl. Hartwig has been an investigator with IHIT since 2016 and a member of the RCMP since 2007. This is Matt’s first time riding in the Tour de Valley.

“Several of my relatives have had their lives taken by cancer all too soon,” says Cpl. Hartwig of IHIT. “My own mother was diagnosed with late stage breast cancer over 5 years ago and because of the advancements made in cancer research was able to receive the treatment necessary to be alive today.”

The money raised from this event will support the Canadian Cancer Society in fueling new pediatric cancer research discoveries and sending 600 kids each year to Camp Goodtimes, a local medically-supervised recreation experience for children and teens affected by cancer and their families.

“Every donation takes us one step further to pedal our way to end childhood cancer. Because one child with cancer is one child too many,” says Cpl. Hartwig.

If you are interested in making a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in support of Cpl. Hartwig’s fundraising goal, click on the link below:

https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/CopsforCancer/COPS_NW_even_?px=14349542&pg=personal&fr_id=29018