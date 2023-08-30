Snowbird RV Show and Sale September 21 – 24 at Tradex

Abbotsford – The Snowbird RV Show and Sale will return for its 28th year from September 21 – 24 at Abbotsford’s TRADEX. The four-day event will feature a wide range of exciting new product lines for everyone from experienced RV’ers to novice enthusiasts, to check out.



During the four-day event, attendees will have access to 120,000 square feet of space that showcases over 200 RV’s, 20+ educational seminars highlighting different aspects of the RV lifestyle, and over 50 exhibits offering information about everything from RV resorts to camping accessories. Whether you’re looking to head south for an extended vacation or want to vacation every weekend with your family, the Snowbird RV Show and Sale has the products and expertise for everyone.

Purchase your tickets online here now to skip the lineup. For more information about the upcoming Snowbird RV Show, visit www.rvshowscanada.ca.