Ozempic Refills in BC are Limited Due to Supply

Fraser Valley (with files from Canadian Press/CityNews) – A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada.

Both manufacturer Novo Nordisk and Health Canada made the statement on August 18.

Earlier in August, the company and Health Canada warned a shortage wasn’t far off, and projected that these “intermittent shortages” would last until October.

“We are experiencing a temporary supply disruption with the Ozempic 1 mg (injection) pen due to the combination of overall global supply constraints coupled with increased demand,” said Novo Nordisk spokesperson Kate Hanna in an emailed statement.

FVN, chillTV and abbyTV media director Don Lehn is a type two diabetic who uses Ozempic . ” I recently did a refill. Usually I can get three months ( three pens) but now it’s restricted to one pen.

Ozempic is supposed to be an aide to benefit diabetics but the off-shoot is that it is being used for weight loss. Ozempic is an appetite suppressant among other ways to control blood glucose levels.