District of Kent Activates Emergency Operations Centre re: Bear Mountain – Some Properties on Standby

Kent (with files from Mayor Sylvia Pranger) – Early Tuesday morning (August 29,@7:30AM) , Agassiz Fire was made aware of a new wildfire burning on the east flank of Bear Mountain. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) was contacted for assistance in actioning the fire that is located on Provincial Crown Land and within the District of Kent municipal boundaries. BCWS took immediate action by dispatching an Initial Attack Crew and one helicopter for air support.Lightning is the cause of this fire.

Original FVN story is here.

As of Wednesday August 30, this fire is estimated to be 1.5 hectares in size and is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain. It is exhibiting rank 1 fire behaviour – a smouldering ground fire with no open flame and a slow rate of spread. The BCWS is assessing response options when visibility allows. The safety of the public and first responders is top priority. There is no risk to life or property and no evacuation orders or alerts are in place at this time. This incident will be monitored and analyzed by the BC Wildfire Service but not immediately suppressed.

The District of Kent has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to support the operations and any future actions that may be required. The District is actively working with stakeholders to secure critical infrastructure. As a precautionary measure, a Public Information Notice has been hand delivered to the properties along Kamp Road (view map). This is a developing incident that may require further action such as evacuation alerts or orders in the upcoming days.

For further updates on this situation please visit www.kentbc.ca/eoc/.

2023 Bear Mountain Georgina Olafson Harrison Hot Springs News and Views Facebook August 29