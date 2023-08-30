Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS – Chilliwack – August 30

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: VAN OVERVELD, Joey
Age: 31
Height: 5’11” ftr
Weight: 144 lbs
Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property
Warrant in effect: August 29, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
Name: NIEDZIELSKI, Kory
Age: 38
Height: 6’1” ft
Weight: 175lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Warrant in effect: August 29, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack