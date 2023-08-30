Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS – Chilliwack – August 30

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: VAN OVERVELD, Joey

Crime Stoppers 2023 VAN OVERVELD, Joey

Age: 31

Height: 5’11” ftr

Weight: 144 lbs

Hair: Red

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property

Warrant in effect: August 29, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Name: NIEDZIELSKI, Kory

Crime Stoppers 2023 NIEDZIELSKI, Kory

Age: 38

Height: 6’1” ft

Weight: 175lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Warrant in effect: August 29, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack