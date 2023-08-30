Chilliwack Citizens for Change BBQ Social – Friday September 15 Featuring Chad Blackey, Tasey Taylor

Chilliwack – :Chilliwack Citizens for Change is holding a social BBQ at Métis House on Friday, Sept. 15, from 5:30-9pm, featuring Chad Blackey with opening performance by Tasey Taylor & friends.

The legendary bison burgers (with vegan option) will be served along with a 50-50 draw, silent auction, social justice conversations.

This is at Metis House at 7201 Vedder Road #Bldg 4, Sardis from 5 to 9 PM.

Tickets include speakers, entertainment & dinner. Bring your lawnchairs and picnic blankets for comfort.

Enjoy live music and a barbeque dinner and connect with like-minded people who share a passion for positive change. This event is meant to foster community. Whether you are here to break out your inner activist or simply curious about making a difference, this social gathering is perfect for everyone.

Meet local leaders, engage in meaningful conversations, and learn about upcoming initiatives. Enjoy some great music, food and beverages. Come prepared to share your ideas, listen to others, and build connections that can spark positive transformations.

Tickets are $27.96 including fees and can be purchased here.