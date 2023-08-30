2023 Sardis Senior Varsity Football Schedule Released

Sardis – Dave Shepard with Sardis Secondary is getting the word out on the upcoming 2023-24 year. The schedule for the Senior Varsity Football is below, and the JV will be released soon.

Start up is very busy as they are getting nearly 10 teams off the ground at the same time. Sardis is making a big push to get the following teams up for the Fall 2023 season:

Junior Boys Soccer

Senior Boys Soccer

Grade 9 Girls Volleyball

Junior Girls Volleyball

Senior Girls Volleyball

Junior Boys Volleyball

Senior Boys Volleyball

Cross Country

Aquatics

Senior Varsity Football

Junior Varsity Football