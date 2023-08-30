Skip to content

2023 Sardis Senior Varsity Football Schedule Released

Home
Sports
2023 Sardis Senior Varsity Football Schedule Released

Sardis – Dave Shepard with Sardis Secondary is getting the word out on the upcoming 2023-24 year. The schedule for the Senior Varsity Football is below, and the JV will be released soon.

Start up is very busy as they are getting nearly 10 teams off the ground at the same time. Sardis is making a big push to get the following teams up for the Fall 2023 season:

  • Junior Boys Soccer
  • Senior Boys Soccer
  • Grade 9 Girls Volleyball
  • Junior Girls Volleyball
  • Senior Girls Volleyball
  • Junior Boys Volleyball
  • Senior Boys Volleyball
  • Cross Country
  • Aquatics
  • Senior Varsity Football
  • Junior Varsity Football
2023 Sardis Seniors Varsity Football Schedule

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts