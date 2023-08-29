Targeted Shooting Monday Afternoon in Mission – Now A Homicide Investigation

Mission – AUGUST 29 UPDATE – The victim of a Monday afternoon shooting in Mission has now died of his injuries: IHIT has been deployed.

AUGUST 28 ORIGINAL STORY – -As the afternoon rush hour was starting, ( 5:00pm on August 28) Mission RCMP received numerous reports of gun shots in the 37000 block of Laminman Ave.

Multiple members of the Mission RCMP attended along with Mission Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance Service. One victim was located with injuries and transported to hospital by Air Ambulance.

Members of the Mission RCMP secured the scene which resulted in a portion of Laminman Ave being closed to vehicle traffic for several hours.

Shortly after the report of the shooting, the Mission RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire several blocks away.

This scene was also secured and is being investigated. The Mission RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and the RCMP Lower Mainland Forensic Identification Section were called out to the scene.

The shooting appears to have been targeted and Mission RCMP do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

If anyone witnessed anything or has video surveillance or dash camera footage, they are asked to please call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.