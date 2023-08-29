RCMP, Chilliwack Fire Car Seat Clinic, Friday September 1

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP, Chilliwack Crime Prevention and Chilliwack Fire Department are holding an upcoming Car Seat Clinic. This educational event will take place on Friday, September 1st from 8:00 am to 12 noon at the Alliance Church parking lot (8700 Young Road, Chilliwack). The clinic will provide caregivers with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure the safety of their young passengers while travelling on the road.

Trained Child Passenger Safety Educators from Chilliwack RCMP, Chilliwack Crime Prevention and Chilliwack Fire Department will be on-hand to offer advice and assistance to help ensure your car seats are safely and securely installed in your vehicle and answer any questions you have about car seat safety.

Child passenger safety is of paramount importance for any parent or guardian, said Corporal Kiener, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. This clinic is an opportunity for caregivers to ensure they are using the correct car seat for the age, weight and height of their child. It will provide them with the knowledge and confidence they need to keep their young passengers safe.

The Car Seat Clinic is free and open to the public. No appointments are necessary. Simply drop by with your car and car seat and meet with our friendly educators.