Province is Expanding Access to Free Adult Literacy Programs – Fraser Valley Reaction

Victoria/Fraser Valley – People looking to improve their skills in reading, writing, math, and digital literacy will benefit from increased access to free adult literacy programs across BC.

The B.C. government invests $3.4 million annually to support the Community Adult Literacy Program (CALP). This funding will support 102 adult literacy programs in 132 communities, supporting over 16,000 people across B.C. This annual investment builds on last year’s 97 programs in 128 communities.

These community-based, adult, family, and Indigenous literacy programs help people gain skills in basic literacy, numeracy, life skills, and employment preparation. The programs are delivered by trained volunteers and include one-on-one-tutoring and small-group classes.

FYI: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023PSFS0049-001346

In Abbotsford, Archway Community Services is receiving funding for their Access2Learn program. “Literacy contributes to our quality of life, and all British Columbians deserve to have the skills required for everyday tasks,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “Archway Community Services is a great resource here in Abbotsford, and I’m glad that we can help with the great work they do through programs like adult literacy.”

“Langley’s adult learning programs enrich the lives of newcomer families and other adult learners in Langley providing support, opportunity for connection, improved career opportunities, and better health outcomes,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley-East. “Funding for programs such as COOL and Talk with Me, Play with Me, Learn with Me provides essential support and enhances the strength and resiliency of our community.”

The Langley School District Foundation is receiving funding for the following programs:

Community One-on-One Learning (COOL) – “I’m proud that there are so many training and work opportunities for British Columbians, and we want to make sure they’re accessible to everyone” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “Adult literacy programs can be the first step for people to access life-changing opportunities right here in B.C.”



For Chilliwack/Kent – Agassiz-Harrison Community Services is receiving funding. “Literacy effects so many aspects of our lives at every age and is key in making sure people can access services, education, and jobs to help them thrive in British Columbia,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Thanks to this funding, more adults across the region will be able to strengthen their literacy skills and pursue new opportunities.

In Chilliwack, the following community literacy providers are receiving funding:

Chilliwack Community Services- Pathways to Learning

Chilliwack Learning Society- Adult Learning Services

“Our government makes it a priority to help fund adult literacy programs so that all British Columbians can thrive in our society,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “I’m grateful to the folks at Chilliwack community services and the Chilliwack learning society for the work they continue to do for people in our community.”