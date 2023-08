Kent – Agassiz Fire and BC Wildfire Service are assessing a new fire on Bear Mountain, which is located on Crown Land within municipal boundaries.

Initial attack crew and air support from BC Wildfire have been assigned.

Currently, there is no risk to structure or the public.

BC Wildfire Service says it is out of control and lightning is the probable cause.

2023 Bear Mountain/Map/BC Wildfire Service

