House Fire on 12th Avenue in Mission Under Investigation

Mission – Mission Fire Rescue Service responded to 12th Avenue for a house fire shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

On arrival, flames and black smoke were coming out of the front windows of the residence.

No injuries have been reported.

Crew mounted an aggressive attack from outside knocking down the flames, then pushed inside to quell the fire.

Fast work by firefighters prevented the spread to other parts of the house, and limited damage to two rooms.

Approximately 20 firefighters were on scene, and an investigation is underway.

