Highway 1 Access Through Canyon Now Open – Kookipi Creek Wildfire Remains Active

Fraser Canyon – Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton has reopened for travellers following a closure due to the Kookipi Creek wildfire.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its contractors have completed the removal of dangerous trees and loose rocks from the bluffs above the highway to allow the highway to safely reopen to area residents and travellers.

Drivers will experience lengthy delays along this route, with single-lane-alternating traffic through the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) highway reconstruction project, and possible lane closures for fire-related repairs and maintenance.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire remains active in the Fraser Canyon, with BC Wildfire Service operating in the area. Drivers are advised that this section of Highway 1 could be closed at any time should conditions warrant. This includes the possibility of proactive closures during rainfall to ensure the safety of travellers as the fire-damaged hillside may shed runoff and debris.

Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits and use caution around roadside workers. There is no stopping along the route outside of traffic queues, and if heavy smoke is present, please travel with headlights on.

Drivers choosing this route should prepare for lengthy delays by carrying plenty of water and food, and by ensuring fuel tanks are full and EV batteries are fully charged.

Highways 3, 5 and 99 are alternative routes between the Lower Mainland and the Interior. For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/