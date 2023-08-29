Fraser Health Drug Alert – White Waxy Chunks Sold as Crack Cocaine Test Positive for Fentanyl in New West – Not Known if it’s in Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health issued a Drug Alert on Tuesday August 29.
White waxy chunks sold as Crack Cocaine tested positive for Fentanyl in New Westminster. It’s con confirmed that the drug has hit the streets of the Fraser Valley.
Key messages for people who use substances:
- Use less than you normally would
- Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount
- Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you
- Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed
- Know the signs of overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)
- Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)
- Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)
- Get naloxone from these locations: https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder
Key messages for organizations:
- Discuss overdose prevention strategies with clients, as appropriate
- Review the organization’s overdose response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks
- Frequently check areas where overdoses might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces
- Ensure staff know how to respond to an overdose, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone
- Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)
- Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose
- For more information and videos: http://towardtheheart.com/naloxone/