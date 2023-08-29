Fraser Health Drug Alert – White Waxy Chunks Sold as Crack Cocaine Test Positive for Fentanyl in New West – Not Known if it’s in Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health issued a Drug Alert on Tuesday August 29.

White waxy chunks sold as Crack Cocaine tested positive for Fentanyl in New Westminster. It’s con confirmed that the drug has hit the streets of the Fraser Valley.

2023 Fraser Health August 29 Drug Alert

Key messages for people who use substances:

Use less than you normally would

Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount

Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you

Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

Know the signs of overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)

Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)

Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)

Get naloxone from these locations: https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder

Key messages for organizations: