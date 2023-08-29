Flamenco, Turkish Groove and Mediterranean Dance, Qairo at Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 15 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Impassioned and fiery, Qairo is bringing a concert infused with Eastern tradition and an unparalleled energy to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 15. This dynamic seven-person music and dance ensemble combines the emotionally charged vocals and rhythms of flamenco with the irresistible tonalities of the Mediterranean diaspora, creating an unforgettable concert experience.

With guitar, oud, clarinet, saxophone, drums, cajon, electric base, cante (flamenco song), and baile (flamenco dance), Qairo is a lively performance infused with the joys of an ensemble with roots from Spain to Turkey to India, and numerous stops along the way. These musicians combine their earnest love for performing alongside their varied instruments, bringing them together like they belong on stage together – and pulling it off.

“We can’t wait to bring the global fiesta that is Qairo to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre,” says flamenco dancer and Qairo member Lia Grainger. “For those unfamiliar with what we do, expect the emotional song, intricate guitar and intense, percussive dance of flamenco, Turkish microtones played on clarinet and saxophone, paired with the foot-stomping rhythms of funk and rock ‘n’ roll. Bring your dancing shoes, and get ready for an international spectacle of music and dance like you’ve never seen before.”

This incredible event is paired with a Molson Coors’ taste testing before the show, where you can try samples of some of Molson Coors’ Vizzy Hard Seltzers.

Qairo is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39, with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickets for U29), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Qairo is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Molson Coors. Additional sponsors include: Minter Country Garden, STAR 98.3, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, The BC Touring Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.