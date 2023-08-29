Chilliwack Chiefs Training Camp Starts September 1 and Open To Public

Chilliwack – Training camp for the 2023/24 Chilliwack Chiefs season is set to begin this weekend at the Coliseum.

All the action gets underway this Friday starting at 9:30 a.m.

This year, the two teams are named after a pair of Chilliwack-born and-raised players who helped bring the Fred Page to their hometown with the Chiefs in 2000.

Wyatt Tunnicliffe was a member of the Chiefs for two seasons from 1998-2000. In his 110 regular season games played he netted 87 points. He then went on to play at Lakehead University.

Tunnicliffe is now an extremely successful business owner and Mortgage Broker right here in Chilliwack. He is also a proud supporter of the Chiefs Adopt-a-School program with Rosedale Traditional School.

Nathan Martz suited up for 177 regular season games in a Chiefs uniform and was drafted by the New York Rangers. During that time he was a leader for the team, scoring 189 points. 110 of those were in the 2000 season. After his time in the BCHL ended he went on to play at the University of New Hampshire and had a successful pro career in the ECHL and Europe.

After the end of his pro career, Martz returned to the Fraser Valley as a coach. He has spent time with the Chiefs organization – both with the main team and the Junior Chiefs program. He also helped coach the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds to a BCEHL U18 Championship.

The first scrimmage of Team Martz versus Team Tunnicliffe takes place on Friday, September 1st, at 6:00 p.m. Game two will go on Saturday, September 2nd, at 6:00 p.m. The main doors and elevator entrance at the Coliseum will be open for members of the public to come and watch.

