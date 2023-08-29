BC Coroner – 198 Toxic Drug Deaths in July 2023

Victoria – For the 13th consecutive month, more than 190 British Columbians have lost their lives to the toxic, unregulated drug supply, according to preliminary data released by the BC Coroners Service.

NOTE: 198 deaths averaging 6.4 deaths per day on BC.

“I am saddened to once again report that British Columbia’s toxic drug crisis shows no signs of abating,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner.

Once again Abbotsford and Chilliwack are on pace to set new records for deaths in a year.

FYI International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31.

Between January and July 2023, at least 1,455 deaths were attributed to toxic drugs, the largest number ever reported by the BC Coroners Service in the first seven months of a calendar year. The provincewide death rate stands at 46.2 per 100,000 residents, with the Vancouver Coastal (56.7), Island (52.4) and Interior (50.7) health authorities all posting death rates higher than ever previously recorded. The Northern Health Authority (59.8) continues to report the highest rate of death in the province.