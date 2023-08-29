abbyPD , Provincial Agencies Dealing with Homeless Camp on Clearbrook Road and Highway 1 (VIDEOS)

Abbotsford – Earlier this summer, the Lonzo Road encampment was the focus of a tear down and relocation of the homeless to shelter space made available.

A new camp is now up on Clearbrook Rad off Highway 1 and that has abbyPD concerned about safety issues.

abbyPD Cst Art Stele voiced a social media update on the site and what the Police, the City, the Province and other agencies are trying to do to get those involved into shelter.

Original Lonzo camp story from FVN here.

In July, on This week in Abbotsford on abbyTV, Media Director Don Lehn spoke with Bruce Banman, MLA Abbotsford South about the Lonzo Issue. There are similarities with the new site on Clearbrook.