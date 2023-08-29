abbyPD Investigate Stabbing at Nadeau Park

Abbotsford – On Tuesday afternoon (August 29 @1:50PM) , AbbyPD patrol officers responded to a suspicious circumstance reported in the area of Nadeau Park in the 3000 block of Townline Road, Abbotsford.

Officers at the scene located a 46-year-old female suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. The female victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Early indications suggest the incident is targeted. Additional resources are being deployed to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Investigators seek witnesses, dashcam footage and CCTV from anyone in the area as well as within Nadeau Park between 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM.

Please get in touch with the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.

Abbotsford Police File: 2023-40611