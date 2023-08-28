UPDATE Wildfires – Highway 1 Through Fraser Canyon Remains Closed

Boston Bar – Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton remains closed.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire remains active in the Fraser Canyon with BC Wildfire Service operating in the area.

South of the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) highway reconstruction project, BC Hydro continues its restoration of power lines and poles damaged by the wildfire.

Highways 3, 5 and 99 are alternative routes between the Lower Mainland and Interior.

The Evacuation ALERT issued on August 17, 2023 at 9:45 pm, by the Fraser Valley Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for the Canyon Alpine, North Bend, and Boston Bar areas has been partially rescinded based on the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

This change lifts the evacuation alert for the communities of Boston Bar and North Bend.

The Canyon Alpine area remains on Evacuation ALERT.

The existing Evacuation ORDER area remains unchanged.

While the Evacuation Alert is being partially rescinded, the danger may reoccur (caused by new ignitions, lightning strikes, or a change in the prevailing winds, for example) and an Evacuation Alert or an Evacuation Order may need to be issued. BCWS will continue to operate in the area until the wildfire is contained, and there may be BCWS service members and helicopters active in the area.

