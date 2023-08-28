UFV Women’s Soccer Pick Up First Win of Season Against UNBC

Prince George – Brooklynn Franzon , Kiana Langston , and Halle McCambley each notched a goal and rookie goalkeeper Addison Chen picked up the victory in goal, as the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades secured their first win of the season 3-1 over the UNBC Timberwolves.

UFV controlled the match early, forcing UNBC goalkeeper Brityn Hinsche into six saves in the first half. However, it would take until the second half for the Cascades to finally get their breakthrough. Dani Coss forced a turnover in the Timberwolves end, and Franzon wasted no time, unleashing a looping strike on her first touch from 35 yards out that found the back of the net in the 48th minute.

The win pushes the Cascades to 1-1-0 after an opening night defeat to UBC, while the Timberwolves fall to 0-2-0 and head into a bye week. UFV’s next match is set for Saturday, September 2 at Trinity Western University. Kickoff is set for 5pm, live on Canada West TV.



It was a story of firsts for the Cascades, as the victory marked the first Canada West victory for coach Adams. Chen also notched their first career win in the Cascades goal, while Franzon’s opening goal and Langston’s winner go down as the first Canada West tally for each of them.