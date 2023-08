Fraser Valley – (Roger Pannett, Environment Canada) – Like Saturday August 26, Sunday August 27 was another one for the record book:

Hot record max at 33.7 C ( 11.4 C above normal) with a smoky, dry 25% relative humidity.

Previous high max for August 27th , 32.5 C in 2017.

Also, a high mean record at 25.4 C ( 8.8 C above normal.) Previous high mean record 23.3 C in 2017.