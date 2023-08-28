Highway 9 Road Closure at the Rain Crossing – August 29 and 30

Kent/Agassizn – The Highway 9 rail crossing (behind the Agassiz Harrison Museum and Visitor Information Centre) will be fully closed from 6:00 AM on August 29th to 6:00 PM on August 30th for a Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. rehabilitation project. Signage will be in place to direct travellers along the Ashton Road detour route. Please obey all signs and flagging personnel.

For questions regarding this closure, you can contact the CPKC Community Connect Program at 1-800-766-7912 or community_connect@cpr.ca.

Visit www.drivebc.ca for the latest information on road closures and conditions.