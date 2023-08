Chilliwack – Ford Road will be closed at the Rogers-Ford Ditch for retaining wall construction from August 28 – September 1.

Please plan your route accordingly.

From the City of Chilliwack Website:

2023 Culvert Ford Road/City of Chilliwack

Installation of a sierra slope green faced retaining wall for road stability and habitat improvement

Full road closure August 28th – September 1st

Fish salvage and full time environmental monitoring

