Feds, Province Dropping $8.4M into Montrose Transit Exchange in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – On Monday August 28, , the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer announced a joint investment of more than $8.4 million to support upgrades to the Montrose Avenue Transit Exchange in the City of Abbotsford.

2023 Montrose Transit Artist Rendition / City of Abbotsford

Project funding will help with the construction of an enhanced transit exchange on Montrose Avenue in downtown Abbotsford. This exchange is required to create the Transit Future Network in Abbotsford and surrounding regions. Further, once completed, the Montrose Exchange will feature approximately ten bus bays, transit shelters, new bike lockers, bike racks, cycling amenities, bus operator washroom facilities, and improvements to pedestrian and road infrastructure.

Public transit is key to creating sustainable economic growth and more inclusive communities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“As the need for public transit grows, our government will continue to support modern, reliable public transportation services for all Canadians. This investment will improve public transit around Abbotsford and help reduce green house gas emissions.”

John Aldag, Member of Parliament, Cloverdale—Langley City, British Columbia, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“This investment is another great example of the Province, the federal government and BC Transit’s shared commitment to improving public transit and providing people with cleaner, more affordable travel options. Upgrading and modernizing our transit exchanges to accommodate growth is one of many ways we can attract new riders and build a world-class transit system that meets the needs of our communities long into the future.”

The Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

“Modern shelters, accessible sidewalks, improved lighting, and bicycle lockers are some of the things transit customers can look forward to. The Montrose Exchange better meets the needs of the Abbotsford community, and we’re pleased that it will also provide capacity for future service expansion to support the growing Fraser Valley Region. This project is made possible by all levels of government working together and I thank everyone involved in moving this exchange forward.”

Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer

“The City of Abbotsford is grateful to the Government of Canada, Province of BC and BC Transit for investing in these needed transit support services in Abbotsford. As the cultural and economic Hub of the Fraser Valley, transit plays an essential role in ensuring residents and visitors in Abbotsford can get around our community. Not only will the new Montrose Transit Exchange have all the standard amenities like street lighting, benches, transit shelters, bike lockers and enhanced accessibility with wider sidewalks, it will also support the City’s future transit network between Highstreet Shopping Centre and the University of the Fraser Valley, furthering connections throughout the community.”

Ross Siemens, Mayor of the City of Abbotsford

Quick facts