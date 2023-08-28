Chilliwack – Night Paving – Vedder Road from Luckakuck to Knight from August 29 to September 1

Chilliwack – Vedder Road from Luckakuck Way to Knight Road will be repaved. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, August 29 and will be performed at night, 7 pm – 7 am. Construction is expected to span 3 to 4 nights between August 29 to September 8. Mobilization to the site will begin as soon as Friday, August 25. Expect delays and obey all traffic control devices and personnel.

The work is to address the deterioration of the existing asphalt and to re-establish the existing paving markings.

