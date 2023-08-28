9 AM Monday Morning UPDATE – Commuter Nightmare – Highway 1 Eastbound Re-Opened at Vedder – Pedestrian Struck and Killed

Chilliwack – A police incident had all eastbound lanes of Highway 1 blocked at the Vedder Rd overpass in Chilliwack.

Around 3:15 am on Monday, August 28 Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a person laying in the travel portion of Highway One at Vedder Road in Chilliwack. Police arrived to locate a female deceased on the roadway.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Service (FIS), the Chilliwack RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

The highway is once again re-opened to traffic.

No further details on the deceased are being released at this time pending next of kin notification.Police are in the preliminary stage of this investigation and are urging anyone who was in the area of Highway One near the Vedder Road overpass during the early morning hours of Monday, August 28thor anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 (reference Chilliwack RCMP 2023-35764).

Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2023 Highway 1 at Vedder Aug 28 /DriveBC



