Chilliwack/Chehalis Lake – 5PM Monday August 28 – Update from BC Wildfire Service on the Chehalis Lake South wildfire located 25 km north of Chilliwack. The Chehalis Forest Service Road has been closed at 14.5 km due to wildfire activity.

It is listed as Human caused and out of control. 28 hectares have burned and smoke is drifting into the Valley.

Visit BCWS for updates https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents?fire