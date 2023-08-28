2023 Harrison’s Bands on the Beach Lineup Announced for September 2 and 3

Harrison – 2023 Bands on the Beach Harrison Hot Springs official Lineup this September Labor Day weekend has been released.
Make sure to check out the Craft Fair in the Memorial Hall happening all weekend.
Bands On the Beach 2023 Schedule
Saturday Sept 02nd
Opening Ceremony 12:45pm
1pm- Justine Lynn
2:15pm- Melanie Dekker
3:30pm – Brice Tabish Band
4:30pm- Todd Richard & TR Band
Sunday Sept 03rd
12:45pm- Welcome speech
1pm- Jada Mckenzie Moore
2:15pm- Miss Shauna
3:30pm- Dealers Choice Band
4:30- Todd Richard & TR Band