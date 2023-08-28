2023 Harrison’s Bands on the Beach Lineup Announced for September 2 and 3

Harrison – 2023 Bands on the Beach Harrison Hot Springs official Lineup this September Labor Day weekend has been released.

Make sure to check out the Craft Fair in the Memorial Hall happening all weekend.

Facebook information is here.

Bands On the Beach 2023 Schedule

Saturday Sept 02nd

Opening Ceremony 12:45pm

1pm- Justine Lynn

2:15pm- Melanie Dekker

3:30pm – Brice Tabish Band

4:30pm- Todd Richard & TR Band

Sunday Sept 03rd

12:45pm- Welcome speech

1pm- Jada Mckenzie Moore

2:15pm- Miss Shauna

3:30pm- Dealers Choice Band

4:30- Todd Richard & TR Band