UFV Men’s Soccer Beat National Champs for First Win on 23-24 Season

Abbotsford – Kevin Mailand’s 23rd minute strike propelled the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades past the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack on Saturday afternoon at the MRC Sports Complex.



Mailand, who made his first career Canada West start on Saturday, got on the end of Kian Proctor’s corner kick at the near post, and he made no mistake slotting it past TRU goalkeeper Olivier Jumeau.

The WolfPack’s best chance of the night came just 10 minutes later, as Patrick Izett found himself free near the top of the box, and his shot seemed destined for the bottom right corner before UFV’s Jackson Cowx made a tremendous diving save to keep his team in front.



The two teams battled throughout the second half, and despite a last minute surge by TRU, the Cascades held on to the clean sheet to secure their first Canada West win in 2023.